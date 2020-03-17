MOBILE, Ala. -- On Monday, March 16, 2020 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the victim arrived at the 3100 block of Cottage Hill Road to deliver pizza from Hungry Howie’s.
The victim said as she read out the total, the young male stated “this is actually a robbery” and produced a handgun. He then stated that he did not want to shoot her but he would if she did not hand over the pizza.
The victim called the police as she left the area.
There have been no arrests made yet in connection to the robbery.
