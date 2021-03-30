MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are expecting to learn more today about a plan to make streets in downtown Mobile safer.

After months of study and input from residents, the results of the Downtown Mobile Street Optimization Project are set to be revealed.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance will host a webinar at 6 p.m. to present the plan.

The group is doing it with the help of Jeff Speck, one of the country's leading urban designers. He will reveal the recommendations to make the streets safer for those who use it.

That includes drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

You can find a link to register for the webinar on the Downtown Mobile Alliance's Facebook page.