MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Anti-gun-violence organizations and police share a common goal of saving lives and stopping shootings, but they have different ideas on how to meet that goal.

Shootings and gun violence are a constant challenge in the Port City and throughout Southern Alabama.

“We’re very concerned about the shootings that go on in our city,” said Frederick Thompson with Faith in Action Alabama.

Thompson and Champ Napier are from the Mobile hub of Faith in Action Alabama.

Just like law enforcement, they would love to see no shootings, but in their view, it needs to be a community effort, not just a police one.

“What we’re advocating for is a more effective street outreach program that we can take victims of gun violence and educate them and have them to advocate to reduce the gun violence in their own community,” Napier said.

Faith in Action says that method is known to reduce shootings in other cities by about 70%.

Mobile leaders are looking at going the way of technology to help stop shootings.

“We do know that it is increasing and so we got to do something, use technology to combat that as well as change the environment that breeds this type of conduct,” said James Barber, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Chief of Staff.

The City wants to add a gunshot detection system and cameras that work using sensitive microphones.

Last week, Mobile leaders met with Alabama Power, a partner on this project. Next, they will be meeting with several companies like Shotspotter to figure out which technology is best. Then they need to decide where to put it.

“What we’re looking for are hotspots, areas geographically that just have a disproportionate number of shots being fired or complaints of shots fired,” Barber said. “Overlay that on top of violent crime maps.”

Thompson is happy the city is working to come up with solutions to end the violence, but he believes it will take more than just some new tech.

“It’s going to take more than a system that it’s going to have to have support of the community and the people to stress how important it is for us to stop the gun violence,” Thompson said.

We checked with a city in California that has an outreach program. The police department there says it cannot give numbers on how it has helped, but did say the program and some other changes have reduced murders over the years.