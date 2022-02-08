MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man accused of firing the shot that killed a woman at a Tillman's Corner motel is now in jail.

Mobile Police arrested Eric Moseley on Tuesday on charges of murder and burglary.

Detectives said he shot Melissa Cody in a room at the Day's Inn around 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2. Cody was wounded in the stomach and died from her injuries.

Another man in the room returned fire, hitting Moseley in the leg, officers said. Moseley drove himself to an urgent care facility on Rangeline Road for treatment. He was transferred to a hospital and arrested after his release.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been revealed by MPD.