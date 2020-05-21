MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a homeless man sexually assaulted a woman in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday.
Investigators said it happened around 2:39 p.m. on Roper Street in the Oakleigh Garden Historic District.
Witnesses said neighbors came to the victim's rescue after they saw and heard what was happened.
The alleged attacker ran away but was later located by Mobile Police officer.
He's identified as 63-year-old Jerry Andrew Williams. He's charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
