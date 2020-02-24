UPDATE: Anthony Orr is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in downtown Mobile Monday night.
Police were called to St. Anthony Street between Dearborn Street and Warren Street around 6:10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the man dead and the woman in critical condition. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
According to Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, the shooting was an act of domestic violence.
Investigators arrested accused gunman just before 10 p.m. He is identified as 49-year-old Anthony Orr.
Chief Battiste said the woman is Orr's ex-wife and the male victim was her new boyfriend.
Police are asking anyone with information about where Orr may be hiding to call and turn him in.
Jail records show that Orr was arrested on domestic violence charges on February 18, just one week before the deadly shooting. Court documents show that in that case, the victim told police that Orr beat her and kicked her in the face, eye, nose, and mouth.
"This is a prime example potentially of where someone should not have had access to bail because of the offense he committed," said Battiste. "Once a person has identified themself as a shooter, it's kind of hard to get them to stop."
Public Safety Director James Barber said that Orr threatened the victims Sunday night and again Monday afternoon.
"He not only made the threat to kill last night, but he also made an overt attempt to try to access weapons," said Barber. "There was also an altercation today on the parade route. One of the victims is in the parade organization."
Chief Battiste said the female victim was on a float when Orr threatened her from the crowd. Investigators believe Orr located the victims on St. Anthony Street shortly after the parade ended.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson went to the murder scene and spoke with reporters. He said he wanted to paradegoers know that downtown is safe for Mardi Gras.
"This appears to be domestic-related, everything points to that," said Stimpson. "If anything, because of this situation there is a heightened awareness on our part that we can't let our guard down coming into the last day of Mardi Gras."
"We have got everything that we have out there trying to make sure that everybody is safe," the mayor added.
