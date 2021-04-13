MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police responded to a complaint at a business located on Perimeter Road near Brookley Field in reference to a man threatening to shoot employees.
Through the investigation, officers located Michael Lee Ammons as the suspect and also found a rifle in his possession.
Ammons was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.
According to MPD, Ammons is also a convicted felon.
