MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man connected to a shooting on Clarke Street that wounded two children.
Investigators charged William Tricksey, 25, with two counts of assault, firing into an occupied dwelling and firing into an unoccupied vehicle.
Officers said Tricksey opened fire on a house on Clarke Street around 11:47 p.m. Tuesday. Two boys in the house, a 9-year-old and a 6-year old, were both hit by the bullets.
They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
