MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A 25-year-old Mobile man is behind bars accused of robbing a man who was withdrawing money from an ATM on Wednesday.

Mobile police identified the suspect as Dynnie Earl Prince Jr., who was arrested Wednesday for third-degree robbery.

According to police, the victim was making a withdrawal from the ATM at Wells Fargo Bank on Dauphin Street around 1:30 p.m. when the suspect struck the victim in the face. After canvassing the area, officers detained and arrested Prince in connection with the crime.

According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, Prince’s bond hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.