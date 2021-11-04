MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A 25-year-old Mobile man is behind bars accused of robbing a man who was withdrawing money from an ATM on Wednesday.
Mobile police identified the suspect as Dynnie Earl Prince Jr., who was arrested Wednesday for third-degree robbery.
According to police, the victim was making a withdrawal from the ATM at Wells Fargo Bank on Dauphin Street around 1:30 p.m. when the suspect struck the victim in the face. After canvassing the area, officers detained and arrested Prince in connection with the crime.
According to Mobile County Metro Jail records, Prince’s bond hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.