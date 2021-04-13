MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Police said they arrested the man accused of shooting Robbie Blue and leaving him to die in the middle of the road.

Investigators were called to Three Notch near Gold Mine Road around 10:30 p.m. on April 7 and found Blue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On April 13, detectives said they connected 29-year-old Kytwoin Mallory to the killing. He was arrested on charges of murder and robbery.

Police said it's the latest in a string of violent crimes Mallory committed in the past year.

Three days before Blue was killed, police said Mallory pistol-whipped someone and stole their car at 3 a.m.

Mallory is also accused of shooting someone in the leg on Thanksgiving night at the Bama Motel.

In July, Mallory was one of three people arrested after shots were fired near the Extended Stay Hotel on the I-65 Service Road. Police said witnesses pointed them to a hotel room where Mallory and two others were hiding. Officers said they found an AR-15, .38 pistol, drug scales, and several hundred dollars cash in the room.