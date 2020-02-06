Trenton Thornton was arrested and charged with murder and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle Wednesday night.
He's accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Patrick Edwards.
Investigators found Thornton and the car he was allegedly driving when the accident happened on Autumn Drive West Wednesday.
Thornton was questioned by reporter while being escorted to Metro jail. His only response was, "no comment."
Mobile Police said Thornton and Edwards were driving on Michigan Avenue when Thornton hit Edwards then drove off.
Investigators said Edwards who was in the car with his wife, followed Thornton to Gulf Field Drive. Detectives said when Edwards got out of the car to confront him, Thornton shot him.
"I heard the shooting. I wasn't around here. I was on the other side of the highway,' said one neighbor.
"Someone called me and told me there had been a shooting and so I looked out the window and saw the lights," another neighbor explained.
Police said Edwards drove off from the scene after he was shot but crashed into a fence at the corner of Gulf Field Drive and Central Dr and died.
"They said the guy was shot dead. Somebody ran into a fence down there," said a neighbor.
One neighbor said Edwards' truck was backed into the gate.
Thornton will be in court for a bond hearing Friday at 8:30 am.
