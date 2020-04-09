MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested in man in a homicide that happened Thursday morning.
Officers were called to Farnell Drive off of Navco Road around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male dead from a gunshot wound in the yard of a vacant house.
Investigators said they took the gunman into custody at the scene. He's identified as Henry DeAntonio Brown, 21, and has been charged with murder.
Police have not identified the victim but said he is believed to be between the ages of 16 and 21.
