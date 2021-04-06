MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man accused of shooting someone on Dog River Drive North Tuesday afternoon.
The victim drove away from the scene and was found by officers on Crenshaw Street around 1 p.m. Police said the victim was suffering from life-threatening wounds and rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Ladarrion Holcomb on charges of assault and firing into an occupied vehicle.
