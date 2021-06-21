MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man accused of shooting and stabbing someone at a hotel on Monday.
Officers were called to the Port City Hotel near Dauphin Island Parkway and the I-10 on-ramp around noon.
Police say the adult male victim sustained serious injuries during a robbery and remains in the hospital.
Investigators arrested Junius Trask, 37, and charged him with robbery and assault.
