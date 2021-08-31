MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they arrested the suspected gunman responsible for a shooting Monday evening.
Investigators were called to a business at the corner of Three Notch Road and Lakeland Drive around 6 p.m.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment with life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, detectives arrested Jarvis Phillips on an attempted murder charge. No other details have been released.
