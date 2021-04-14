MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police detectives arrested a teenager accused of gunning down another teen on Old Shell Road.

Tyriek Esters, 19, was shot several times around 11:30 a.m. on Old Shell Road near Bay Shore Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Roderick Sykes and charged him with murder. Investigators said Sykes and Esters knew each other before the deadly shooting.