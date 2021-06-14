MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a teenager accused in a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and another wounded.
On Monday, detectives charged 18-year-old Isaac Parker with murder in the shooting death of Isaiah Dickerson.
Dickerson and another person were wounded at a pool party on Saturday at a home on Dawes Road. The second victim was treated at a hospital and released. Police said many people attended Saturday’s party but officers were not sure who organized it.
