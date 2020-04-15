MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police say three armed and dangerous suspects are off the streets and behind bars after a wild weekend shootout.
It happened at the Broad Street Food Mart Saturday, April 11th just before 10 p.m.
Surveillance video from the store shows all three suspects walk out of the store and according to Mobile Police -- all three are packing heat. Words are exchanged and one of the suspects begins firing shots. A closer look at the video and he has a gun in each hand.
The other two return fire and everyone scatters.
Mobile Police arrested two of the suspects Wednesday morning -- 19-year-old Johnny Stokes and 20-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Police say Rodgers was hit by one of the bullets.
The other suspect -- 24-year-old Edward Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. Investigators say he is the one that was double fisting and started the shootout.
The quick arrests go back to what Chief Lawrence Battiste said earlier this week about crime in general.
"One of the things I'm most proud of with the Mobile Police Department -- is our officers do a really good job of solving crimes. You've heard use this expression time and time again -- we're very good at solving crime -- we'd like to be better at preventing crime," said Chief Battiste.
All three suspects face shooting charges, reckless endangerment, with the exception of Brown who also faces an assault charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.