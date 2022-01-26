MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was an alleged beatdown and theft at a Mobile Walmart last week and now two women are in cuffs accused of the crime.

“Y’all know I didn’t rob anybody of paper plates,” said Artavia Broadhead, one of the suspects.

A FOX10 News photographer asked: “Then why do they have you arrested?” Broadhead responded: “I don’t know because I beat somebody up.”

Twenty-two-year-old Broadhead and her alleged partner in crime 22-year-old Brianna Franklin are accused of shoplifting from the Walmart Neighborhood Market near Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest Road last Wednesday and then punching a Walmart worker who tried to stop them.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Franklin said. “I’m innocent so please get out of my face.”

Police say the two turned themselves in after seeing surveillance pictures FOX10 News exclusively aired Tuesday night of the two suspects detectives were looking for.

Investigators say the duo tried to steal paper plates, but it got a lot more serious when a store clerk tried to stop them.

“When they were confronted they resisted physically violently resisted the store personnel,” said Sgt. John Young.

Luckily, that employee was not seriously hurt, but police say the 2nd degree robbery charge against both Franklin and Broadhead are serious.

“When you’re committing a theft of property and then you physically overcome someone trying to stop you that then makes it a robbery,” Sgt. Young said.

Jail records show bond has been set at $7,500 each for the robbery charge.