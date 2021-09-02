MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who fired off several shots in a Tillman's Corner parking lot on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Dierra Golston told them she fired her gun at two other women who were beating her car with baseball bats. Officers did not arrest Golston at the time because they said she was acting in self-defense.

But video of the incident surfaced online, and police said after seeing the video, they determined her actions were not in self-defense.

Golston was booked on charges of reckless endangerment, discharging a gun in city limits, and firing into a building or vehicle.