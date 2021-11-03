MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a woman accused of shooting four people at a bowling alley.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at Skyline Lanes on Government Boulevard.

Investigators said 22-year-old Christin Edwards shot two women and two men in the late-night attack.

Police said it started with a fight inside the bowling alley between Edwards and one of the victims. They said during the dispute, Edwards pulled out a handgun and started firing at a man.

According to detectives, Edwards chased the victims and continued firing as they were running outside.

Injuries to the four victims are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers said Edwards got away from the scene before police arrived. They caught up with her on Wednesday and took her to jail on multiple felony charges.