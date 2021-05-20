MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The closest Mobile got to a normal Mardi Gras this year was closed downtown streets on Fat Tuesday. City officials braced for possible large numbers of people even without parades.

Instead, the crowds were sparse.

It was another downer in the yearlong nightmare known as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police and business owners, alike, expect a different result for a parade planned for Friday at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Sandy Stimpson is calling it “Tardy Gras,” and organizers say it will have the look and feel of a traditional Mardi Gras parade.

Downtown business owners who have watched local commerce rebound in recent months say they hope Friday’s event will keep the momentum going. Jason Elkins, the manager of the A&M Peanut Shop on Dauphin Street, struggled to keep up with long lines at the LoDa ArtWalk last Friday. This Friday, he said he plans to have reinforcements behind the counter.

“I’m expecting a big crowd,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll be all right since we missed Mardi Gras. Hopefully this will kind of make up for everything. So I’m hoping it will be kind of good, and we’ll have a good day out of it.”

Twenty-one Carnival organizations are contributing 29 floats, and the parade will have a total of 36 units. It will start at the Mobile Civic Center, loop around Mardi Gras Park, head down Royal Street and around Bienville Square and then make its way back to Government Street. The procession ends on Canal Street behind the Civic Center.

Police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy said a typical Mardi Gras parade costs about $35,000 in overtime. He said that is a good estimate for Friday. There will be officers on almost every corner, as well as along the outside perimeter, he added.

“It’s gonna look just like a regular Mardi Gras parade,” he said. “You know, Mardi Gras is something that we do right. And we’ve been working on for a long time. So to put together an operations plan for something like this, a large-scale event, parade – we’re pretty good at it.”

Jamie Powell is the assistant manager at Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks on Dauphin Street. She says the restaurant steadily has gotten busier over the past few months as Mobile has moved toward pre-pandemic normalcy.

Businesses are not desperate like they were during the depths of the pandemic. In fact, many have the opposite problem – a difficultly hiring enough workers to keep up with the pent-up demand of people who avoided restaurants for months.

Nonetheless, Friday offers an opportunity to capitalize on the recovery.

“It’s an extra shot, yeah,” said Jamie Powell, the assistant manager of Squid Ink Eclectic Eats and Drinks on Dauphin Street. “We’ll be ready for it, and we’re expecting it and it’s good for everybody. It’s good for us, the community and everybody else.”

Powell said the restaurant’s location makes it a prime landing spot for Mardi Gras revelers.

“It’s usually wild,” she said. “The parade is on both sides of us for, for the most part, so people hang out, and then you catch it on both sides. So usually, this strip is pretty on and poppin.’”

Even Mobile residents who won’t be able to make the parade say they’re excited for it. Wesley Wyatt said he helping to set up for a triathlon in Fairhope and will not be able to go to the parade. He said he is disappointed by the timing but happy for the city.

“I mean, I love Mardi Gras. It’s, you know, it’s one of the main things that makes the city so great,” he said. “So, yeah, it’ll probably be a good kickstart to everything opening back up.”

Levy said police will have a unique complication – getting all the floats from different organizations moving smoothly along the route.

“It is gonna be a challenge,” he said. “Our guys are already working on it. They have, you know, 29 different floats coming from all these different organizations that have all their own float barns. … That is gonna be difficult.

He added: “If I were going down there, I would stay out of the area of Canal Street. That is going to be a very, very packed area.”

City officials urge people coming out for the event to pay attention to areas where parking is prohibited.

“When your car gets towed, it’s inconvenient, and it’s expensive,” Levy said.