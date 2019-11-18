Police called to stabbing on Airport near Azalea

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near the corner of Azalea Road and Airport Boulevard.
Officers were called to the Dollar Tree around 7 p.m. Monday.
An employee at the store said a man walked in and said he had been stabbed. That employee said they saw several stab wounds in the man's stomach area.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said the 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Mobile Police have not released any details about the incident.
