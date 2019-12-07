MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man at a Mobile bar last month.
Police said Saturday that they had arrested Wesley Ledbetter, 22, on Friday night after the hospital that was treating him released him.
The Nov. 16 incident occurred just before midnight at the Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard.
Authorities said a fight broke out in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Michael Beasley had been shot to death. Ledbetter also has a gunshot wound, according to police.
Ledbetter initially was in critical condition, with a guard posted outside his hospital room.
