MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A pursuit involving Mobile Police Department officers ended at midday today near the Mobile Convention Center, at Water Street and Dauphin Street.
According to officials, at approximately 12:04 p.m., police attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle northbound on Houston Street at Virginia Street. They say the driver refused to stop and that he ran off the road at Dauphin Street and Water Street and struck several bushes and trees where the vehicle became disabled.
Officials say the suspect resisted arrest but was soon taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be checked out due to being involved in an accident.
Earlier today, MPD units were also involved in a chase in West Mobile that ended in Theodore.
