UPDATE: The suspect has been identified by MPD as Jaland Tyjuan Bell, 19.
MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, police intended to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop, but instead the driver kept going and a police chase ensued.
The suspect then crashed into two other vehicles and the pursuit ended on Old Shell Road between Grand Avenue and Kirby Street.
The driver of one of the vehicles hit was taken to the hospital but he did not appear to have any serious injuries.
MPD states drug and guns were also found in the suspect's car.
The suspect was then taken into custody.
No names have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.