UPDATE: The suspect has been identified by MPD as Jaland Tyjuan Bell, 19.

MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, police intended to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop, but instead the driver kept going and a police chase ensued.

The suspect then crashed into two other vehicles and the pursuit ended on Old Shell Road between Grand Avenue and Kirby Street.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit was taken to the hospital but he did not appear to have any serious injuries.

MPD states drug and guns were also found in the suspect's car.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

No names have been released.