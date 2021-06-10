MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are following some breaking news out of Mobile this morning.

Police are on the scene of a chase that ended in a crash.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Clearmont and South Fulton streets in the Midtown Mobile area.

The vehicle being pursued crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power service for some nearby residents.

Police tell FOX10 News a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.