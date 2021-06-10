MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are following some breaking news out of Mobile this morning.
Police are on the scene of a chase that ended in a crash.
It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Clearmont and South Fulton streets in the Midtown Mobile area.
The vehicle being pursued crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power service for some nearby residents.
Police tell FOX10 News a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.