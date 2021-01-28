MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase that reached speeds of 100 mph came to an end in a Mobile neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Police started chasing a grey Ford Mustang on Michigan Avenue around 3 p.m.
The driver sped off from officers and led them to the Morningside neighborhood near Navco Road and McVay Drive. A witness said the car stopped in a ditch and two or three people got out and started running.
Officers were able to take two people into custody.
No other details have been released.
The Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff's Office, and US Marshals were involved in the pursuit.
