MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase ended with a crash Tuesday night in Mobile.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. after a Mobile police officer spotted a stolen car. The chase made its way to Cottage Hill Road and Montlimar Drive where the suspect crashed into another vehicle before wrecking out in a nearby dealership.

One woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The man in the stolen car was trapped in the vehicle after the wreck and taken into custody at the scene.

Police say the chase started around Cottage Hill and University Boulevard and speeds reached about 50mph.

No names have been released.