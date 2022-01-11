MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges related to a police chase that ended in Prichard with their car overturned in ditch late Monday afternoon.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Donald Streets and Barretts Lane in Mobile. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase that ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to flip upside down near St. Stephens Road and Interstate 65. The driver, Jayvonte Demaris Powe, 24, of Mobile, was taken into custody. The teen fled the scene but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. Both subjects were checked for injuries and cleared by medical responders, police said.

Powe is charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and carrying a permit without a permit. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

The teenager was taken to Strickland Youth Center and is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of prescription medications, attempting to elude, and certain person forbidden to possess a pistol, police said.