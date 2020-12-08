MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police on Tuesday identified the toddler who suffered a stab wound – an injury authorities say was inflicted by her own father.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said McKinnley Woods, who is 22 months old, was in critical condition. The girl’s father, 22-year-old Curtis Woods, stands charged with attempted murder. He remained jailed Tuesday at Mobile County Metro Jail.
“I can’t imagine,” Battiste told FOX10 News. “I’m a father. I know what it feels like to raise children.”
According to police, the incident occurred Monday at Edgewood Villas Apartments off Dauphin Island Parkway. Authorities said officer had to use a taser to subdue Woods when they arrested him at the apartment.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened, but it ended with the toddler suffering a stab wound to the abdomen, Battiste said.
“I’m asking that the community to continue to pray for the Woods family and for the recovery of little McKinnley Woods,” he said, “And so, right now, our focus and attention on is making sure that we prepare a care that’s strong enough to prosecute.”
Battiste said Woods was wanted on three active warrants – a drug charge from St. Clair County, a driving under the influence of alcohol charge from Helena and a marijuana possession charge from Hoover.
The chief said the family is new to the Mobile area. Neighbors on Tuesday described the neighborhood as quiet. One woman said she believes the family was in the process of moving into the apartment on Monday.
Battiste said investigators have questioned Woods, but he added that he did not know how cooperative he has been. He said police hope to determine what his motive was.
The chief said this rises above the crimes he typically sees day to day.
“I kind of get my hair ruffled when, when, infants or children harmed, or the elderly in our community, simply because I believe they, from the perspective or our infants, they’re so vulnerable and they depend on us for everything,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.