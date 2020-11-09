MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A scantily clad passenger on a United Airlines flight on Thursday was so belligerent that authorities diverted the Houston-bound flight to Mobile, police said Monday.
According to the Mobile Airport Authority Police Department, Sierra Nicole McClinton, 25, caused the disturbance. Police said the Universal City, Texas, woman got into an altercation with another passenger.
A flight attendant intervened to try to calm the woman down, and then the attendant and another passenger detained her until the plane made an unscheduled landing in Mobile.
Police said McClinton, once on the ground, got of the plane earing nothing but a T-shirt and underwear. She appeared intoxicated and was yelling obscenities and refusing to obey the officer’s commands, according to police.
McClinton faces charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxicated. The flight continued to Houston without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.