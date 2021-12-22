MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police roadblocks were in place at several locations in the city Wednesday night.

FOX 10 News witnessed three of the locations. All of them had a heavy police presence. It appeared as though there were more than a dozen officers on hand to make it happen.

The first question was "license and registration." At random -- every few cars were pulled over. Several of them were check over. All of the drivers that were pulled over while we were there were let go on their way.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the checkpoints are an effort to not only curb the violence but stay ahead of it. Officers were specifically targeting drugs and guns.

Chief Prine, who took over the department a couple of months ago, is trying to set the tone of how Mobile Police will respond to crime heading into the new year. He says expect operations like this "to become the norm" here in the Port City.