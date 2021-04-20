MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has determined after an investigation of an online chat incident that a child does not pose any threat to anyone at a local elementary school.
Police say that at almost 3 p.m. Monday officers responded to E.R. Dickson Elementary School to investigate for suspicious circumstances.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a student of the school who does not attend in person but is on virtual learning made an indirect threat to cause harm at the school in a school chat room.
Officers located the child at a residence and determined the child was not an actual threat to anyone at the school, police say. There will be no criminal charges, and Mobile County Public Schools will assess for any discipline, according to police.
