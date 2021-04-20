Police find shooting victim in car on I-65 Service Road near Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a shooting victim was found in a vehicle off of Interstate 65.
Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were in a vehicle on the I-65 Service Road near Moffett Road.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
