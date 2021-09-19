MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting near the Shoppes at Bel Air.
Investigators said Bryan Maynard, 21, was wounded in a parking lot on Bel Air Boulevard on Saturday around 2 p.m.
Maynard was in the passenger seat of a car that took off after shots were fired. The car pulled up to a tire shop across the street where someone called 911.
Maynard was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.
