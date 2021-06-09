Mobile Police said a man was found dead at an apartment complex and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.
Officers were called to South of Dauphin Apartments around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said Laquintae Carroll, 21, was found dead from gunshot wounds. Family members said Carroll's 22nd birthday was this coming Saturday.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
