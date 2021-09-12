MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police identified the man gunned down in a parking lot near a sports bar on Saturday night.
Investigators said Kelon M. Foster, 22, was shot several times in the parking lot next to The Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Boulevard around 10:15 p.m.
Foster was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in the case. MPD asks anyone with additional information to call detectives at 251-208-7211.
