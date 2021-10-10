Police identify man gunned down in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police identified the man found dead in a vacant lot on Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. after getting reports of a body near the corner of Wilson Avenue and Main Street.

Investigators said they found Joe Johnson, 24, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Nearby business owners said they hope for the violence to end.

"We try to get away from that stigma that Prichard is a bad place to be," said Maurice White, owner of Big White Wings. "This side of Prichard is a great place. All of Prichard is a great place. Situations happen sometimes, and we just wish to stop the violence."

According to Prichard Police, detectives do not have any potential suspects or a motive.

Anyone who can help is asked to call PPD at 251-452-2211.