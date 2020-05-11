UPDATE: Mobile Police said they arrested a woman connected to the deadly shooting at a seafood market. Titianna Shelton has been charged with murder in the death of Klintaveus Thompson. Detectives said their investigation into the case is ongoing.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Mobile.
Officers were called to a seafood market on Springhill Avenue where Klintaveus Thompson, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. Thompson was rushed to the hospital but he did not survive.
The deadly shooting was the fourth of five homicides in Mobile this weekend.
Detectives releases pictures from the murder scene showing three suspects in the case, one man and two women. If anyone can identify the people in the pictures, they are asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
