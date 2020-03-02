UPDATE FROM MPD:
On Sunday March 1, 2020, at 8:52 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Katye Street in reference to two male victims stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered 38-year-old Kalvin Matthews deceased on the kitchen floor. Matthews had been stabbed several times. The second male victim was located at a nearby residence and transported to the hospital for stab wounds to his body. The investigation determined that a known male suspect stabbed the two victims and fled the scene. Through continuing investigation, investigators located and arrested 51-year-old Rodney Finklea. Finklea is charged with Murder.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile are looking for clues in a late-night multiple stabbing.
It happened on Roach Street near Carter and Katye streets.
Investigators are not yet releasing a lot of details, but according to our crew at the scene, at least two people were stabbed.
There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries or if police have made any arrests.
This is a developing story
