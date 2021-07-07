MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating the robbery of a convenience store on Hillcrest Road.
It was at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to the Circle K store at 3449 Hillcrest Road after receiving a report of the robbery.
Police say detectives determined an unknown male while armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money. After taking the money he left the store, and no injuries were reported, according to police.
If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
