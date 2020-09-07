The death of child at Chickasabogue Park is under investigation according to Prichard Police.
Officers said they were called to the park around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after getting word that a six-month-old may have drowned.
Police said the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.
No other details have been released by investigators.
