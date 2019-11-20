MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police investigators said a man was killed on Gaillard Drive near Langan Park.
Detectives said they are unsure when the victim died. The body was found in a home on Wednesday afternoon.
It is unclear if police are searching for a suspect or not.
MPD detectives were gathering evidence inside the home wrapped in police tape in the 5400 block of Gaillard drive for several hours Wednesday night.
Police are not identifying the victim yet. They also are not saying whether he was shot or not or if he was killed some other way.
A South Alabama University Police Department car was on scene, but Mobile Police would not comment why a university officer was present.
FOX10 News reached out to South Alabama’s spokesman to see if he could provide any details, but he was not able too.
