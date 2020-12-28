MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man who stole a car at a gas station led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday night.
Investigators said it started at 9 p.m. on Highway 90 in Tillman's Corner when Corey Lyman, 29, pulled a knife on the victim and took his wallet, phone, and car keys. Police said Lyman then took off in the man's car.
Police said they spotted the stolen vehicle on Rangeline Road a few minutes later and tried to stop it. MPD said Lyman took off and led officers to Bellefontaine Boulevard at Dauphin Island Parkway where he bailed from the vehicle and ran into the woods.
Lyman was captured and charged with theft, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.
