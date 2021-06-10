Police looking for man accused of stealing car from store's parking lot

Mobile Police want to find a man accused of stealing a car from the parking lot of a local store. 

Investigators said he walked into the Home Depot on Montlimar Drive and made his way to a locker area where he took the victim's keys. 

The man was then seen on surveillance video walking around outside with the key remote trying to locate the vehicle. The man found the 2012 Nissan Altima and drove off heading north on Montlimar. 

Police released pictures of the man taken from security footage. Anyone who can help identify him is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave tips on the Mobile Police Website Mobilepd.org

 

