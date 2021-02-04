MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police want help finding a man that could be connected to a murder case in West Mobile.

Investigators want to question 22-year-old Julian Scott Sullivan about the shooting death of 21-year-old Bradley Nall. MPD said Sullivan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Prosecutors say 6 people allegedly planned to rob Nall for marijuana before he was murdered early Saturday morning on Randlett Drive.

Three people have been charged including his girlfriend, 19-year-old Selena Tisdale, 18-year-old Mary Butler, and 23-yr-old Demarcus Reynolds. The three are charged with felony murder in his death.

Prosecutors say Nall was sleeping when bullets started flying.

Neighbors say they heard 5 rapid gunshots, a pause and another single blast early Saturday morning.

Nall's car rolled through a yard and hit a fence before coming to a stop.

Reynolds was released from jail on bail late Tuesday night. Tisdale bailed out on Wednesday and Butler remains behind bars.

Anyone with information on where Sullivan can be located should call police at 251-208-7211. Tips received can be anonymous.