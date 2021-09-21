Lecarey Lett

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Detectives arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting outside of a sports bar in Mobile.

Investigators said Lecarey Lett, 27, fired the shots that killed 22-year-old Kelon Foster in a parking lot next to The Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Boulevard on Saturday, September 11. 

Lett is charged with murder and firing shots into a vehicle. 

The manager of The Stadium told FOX10 News the shooting captured on the bar's surveillance cameras. Police released video and images in the days following the incident in hopes of getting tips from the public. 

