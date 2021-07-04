MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 24-year-old man is in metro jail on a murder charge following a deadly shooting in Mobile.

Officers said they were called to Middle Ring Road around 8:53 p.m. on Saturday after shots were fired. Police said they found an adult man at the scene dead from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators later arrested Victor Aaron Roland on a murder charge. No other details about the homicide have been released.