MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a teenager accused of a deadly shooting in Trinity Gardens.

Investigators said Jamartez Tucker, 22, was gunned down on Main Street on May 27, 2021.

On July 6, detectives arrested Michael Lee Lambert on a murder charge in connection to the case.

